Porter scores 30, Pepperdine takes down BYU 92-80

By AP News

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Jevon Porter scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Pepperdine over BYU 92-80 on Thursday night.

Houston Mallette added 22 points and three steals for the Waves (9-17, 2-10 West Coast Conference). Jan Zidek scored 14.

Fousseyni Traore led the Cougars (16-11, 6-6) with 19 points and six rebounds. Gideon George added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Dallin Hall also had 12 points.

Pepperdine took the lead with 2:46 left in the first half and never looked back.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Pepperdine visits San Francisco, while BYU visits Gonzaga.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

