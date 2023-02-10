Mostly Clear
46 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cone scores 25, Northern Arizona tops Sacramento State 77-55

By AP News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jalen Cole’s 25 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Sacramento State 77-55 on Thursday night.

Cone shot 9 for 15, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Lumberjacks (7-19, 3-10 Big Sky Conference). Nik Mains scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Xavier Fuller went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Callum McRae led the Hornets (12-13, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and eight rebounds. Sacramento State also got 10 points from Gianni Hunt. In addition, Akolda Mawein had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Northern Arizona hosts Portland State while Sacramento State visits Northern Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 