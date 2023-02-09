UCSD visits Hepa and Hawaii

UCSD Tritons (8-16, 3-9 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (17-7, 8-4 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -10.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts the UCSD Tritons after Kamaka Hepa scored 29 points in Hawaii’s 69-56 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 11-3 in home games. Hawaii ranks seventh in the Big West with 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Noel Coleman averaging 7.5.

The Tritons are 3-9 against Big West opponents. UCSD is eighth in the Big West scoring 67.1 points per game and is shooting 42.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: JoVon McClanahan is averaging 10.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Coleman is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Bryce Pope is averaging 18.6 points for the Tritons. Jake Kosakowski is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Tritons: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press