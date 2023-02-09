Clear
44.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Woodbury scores 16, Utah Valley downs Cal Baptist 71-55

By AP News

OREM, Utah (AP) — Trey Woodbury had 16 points and Utah Valley beat Cal Baptist 71-55 on Wednesday night.

Woodbury shot 7 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Wolverines (19-6, 10-2 Western Athletic Conference). Blaze Nield shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to add 14 points. Aziz Bandaogo was 4 of 8 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Hunter Goodrick led the Lancers (13-12, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo added 12 points for Cal Baptist. In addition, Riley Battin had 11 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 