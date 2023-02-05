Cloudy
Ladine scores 21 as Washington beats No. 2 Stanford 72-67

By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — Elle Ladine scored 21 points and Delayah Daniels made two key free throws with 8 seconds left, helping Washington knock off No. 2 Stanford 72-67 on Sunday.

Washington (13-9, 5-7 Pac-12) closed the game with a 9-2 run. Lauren Schwartz made two foul shots before Ladine put the Huskies in front with a layup with 1:41 left.

Daniels had 15 points in Washington’s first victory over a ranked opponent this season. Haley Van Dyke scored 14.

Haley Jones scored 18 points for Stanford (22-3, 10-2), and reserve Brooke Demetre had 15. Cameron Brink finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By SHANE LANTZ
Associated Press

