Wright scores 22 as CSU Northridge takes down UCSB 72-67

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Atin Wright’s 22 points helped CSU Northridge defeat UCSB 72-67 on Saturday.

Wright added five rebounds for the Matadors (5-18, 2-10 Big West Conference). Marcel Stevens scored 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance). Ethan Igbanugo was 3-of-4 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Gauchos (18-4, 9-2) were led in scoring by Miles Norris, who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Josh Pierre-Louis added 11 points for UCSB. Andre Kelly also had 10 points and 11 rebounds. The loss broke the Gauchos’ five-game winning streak.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. CSU Northridge visits CSU Bakersfield and UCSB visits Long Beach State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

