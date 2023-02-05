Light Rain
Earlington scores 30 as San Diego knocks off LMU 87-79

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marcellus Earlington scored 30 points as San Diego beat Loyola Marymount 87-79 on Saturday.

Earlington had six rebounds for the Toreros (11-14, 4-7 West Coast Conference). Deuce Turner scored 20 points and added five assists. Seikou Sisoho Jawara shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Cameron Shelton finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Lions (16-9, 6-5). Keli Leaupepe added 15 points, six rebounds and two steals for Loyola Marymount. In addition, Michael Graham had 14 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks.

A 10-0 run in the first half gave San Diego a 10-point lead. The teams entered the break with San Diego ahead 43-38, while Earlington led his club in scoring with 13 points. San Diego used an 18-0 second-half run to come back from a nine-point deficit and take the lead at 76-67 with 4:43 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Earlington scored 17 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. San Diego visits Santa Clara while Loyola Marymount hosts Saint Mary’s (Cal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

