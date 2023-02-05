Light Rain
Jackson-Davis, No. 21 Indiana beat Edey, No. 1 Purdue 79-74

By AP News
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, left, reacts with Miller Kopp (12) after Jackson-Davis hit a basket and was fouled during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points and Jalen Hood-Schifino delivered the clinching basket on a breakaway dunk with 2 seconds left to give No. 21 Indiana a 79-74 victory over No. 1 Purdue. It’s the third time the Hoosiers have beaten a top-ranked team on their home court and the roaring, raucous crowd celebrated by quickly storming the court. Zach Edey had 33 points and 18 rebounds and nearly led the Boilermakers all the way back from a 16-point first half deficit. But after Braden Smith cut the deficit to 71-70 with 2:03 to go, the Hoosiers outscored Purdue 8-4 to close it out.

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

