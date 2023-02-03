Mostly Clear
Collum leads Cal State Bakersfield over UC Riverside in OT

By AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Antavion Collum scored eight of his 31 points in overtime to lead Cal State Bakersfield past UC Riverside 82-76 on Thursday night.

Collum added seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (7-15, 3-8 Big West Conference). Travis Henson added 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Marvin McGhee scored 10 on 5-of-7 shooting.

Zyon Pullin led the way for the Highlanders (15-8, 8-3) with 26 points, five assists and two steals. Pullin hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 70. Flynn Cameron added 19 points and Jamal Hartwell II scored 12.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Cal State Bakersfield visits UC San Diego while UC Riverside visits Cal State Fullerton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

