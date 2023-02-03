Johnson’s 14 help BYU down Loyola Marymount 89-61

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Spencer Johnson scored 14 points as BYU beat Loyola Marymount 89-61 on Thursday.

Johnson was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) for the Cougars (15-10, 5-5 West Coast Conference). Rudi Williams scored 13 points, going 4 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Jaxson Robinson recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Lions (16-8, 6-4) were led in scoring by Jalin Anderson, who finished with 19 points. Cameron Shelton added 15 points for Loyola Marymount. In addition, Keli Leaupepe had 11 points and six rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. BYU hosts Pacific while Loyola Marymount visits San Diego.

