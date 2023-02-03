Clear
Long Beach State fends off Cal State Fullerton 70-67

By AP News

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis scored 21 points and Lassina Traore added a double-double as Long Beach State beat Cal State Fullerton 70-67 on Thursday night.

Tsohonis added five rebounds for the Beach (13-10, 7-4 Big West Conference). Traore finished with 10 points and 17 rebounds.

Max Jones led the Titans (12-12, 6-6) with 19 points. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. contributed 18 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Long Beach State hosts UC Irvine, while Cal State Fullerton hosts UC Riverside.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

