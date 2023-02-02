Cloudy
Southerh Utah wins 72-71 against Cal Baptist

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Drake Allen scored 15 points and Tevian Jones scored 12 and Southern Utah beat Cal Baptist 72-71 on Wednesday.

Jones converted a three-point play for the Thunderbirds with a minute to go for the 72-71 advantage and Cal Baptist missed its last two shots, final pair of foul shots and committed a turnover.

Allen made half his 14-shot attempts for Southern Utah (16-7, 8-2 Western Athletic Conference), Jones grabbed eight rebounds and Jason Spurgin scored 11.

Taran Armstrong finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Lancers (13-10, 5-5). Riley Battin added 13 points and Hunter Goodrick 11.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Southern Utah visits Utah Tech while Cal Baptist hosts Abilene Christian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

