Pope, UCSD Tritons to host Baker and the UC Irvine Anteaters

UC Irvine Anteaters (14-7, 7-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (8-14, 3-7 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dawson Baker and the UC Irvine Anteaters visit Bryce Pope and the UCSD Tritons on Thursday.

The Tritons have gone 3-6 in home games. UCSD averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Anteaters are 7-2 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tritons and Anteaters face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pope is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 18.8 points. Roddie Anderson III is shooting 39.1% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

DJ Davis is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 13.6 points. Baker is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press