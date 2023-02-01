Clear
Thompson, Oden power Wyoming past Fresno State 85-62

By AP News

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Hunter Thompson scored 18 points, Jeremiah Oden added a double-double and Wyoming rolled to an 85-62 victory over Fresno State on Tuesday night.

Thompson made 6 of 10 shots with four 3-pointers and added eight rebounds and three assists for the Cowboys (7-14, 2-7 Mountain West Conference). Oden finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Hunter Maldonado contributed 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Nate Barnhart scored 12.

Isaiah Hill paced the Bulldogs (7-14, 3-7) with 11 points and seven assists. Jemarl Baker Jr. and reserve Isaih Moore scored 10 points apiece.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

