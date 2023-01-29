Edey scores 38 as No. 1 Purdue overwhelms Spartans 77-61 View Photo

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, helping No. 1 Purdue beat Michigan State 77-61 on Sunday.

David Jenkins Jr. added a season-best 11 points as the Big Ten-leading Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1) won their eighth straight. Edey also had three blocks and three assists.

A.J. Hoggard led Michigan State with 20 points and Jaden Akins had 12.

The Spartans (14-8, 6-5) haven’t won at Mackey Arena since 2014. Edey, who had 32 points and 17 rebounds in a 64-63 win at Michigan State on Jan. 16, stood in their way once again.

After scoring just four points and grabbing only one rebound in the first 12 minutes, the 7-foot-4 junior heated up quickly and put the Spartans in deep trouble.

A stretch of eight consecutive points for Edey sent the Boilermakers on a half-closing 23-5 run. Spartans coach Tom Izzo drew a technical foul at the end of the first half, and Braden Smith converted both free throws for a 42-22 lead before the second half started.

Edey was just warming up.

He scored Purdue’s first three baskets in the second half. When Michigan State went on a 7-0 run to close to 53-43, Edey made two layups and four free throws to make it 61-45 with 8:58 to play.

The Spartans couldn’t get closer than 13 the rest of the game.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: While the Spartans seem to be getting stronger as the season progresses, a trademark of Izzo’s teams, facing Edey twice in 13 days is enough to challenge any team. The good news: Michigan State won’t see Purdue again until at least March and may have contended with Edey for the last time.

Purdue: The Boilermakers are rolling at the moment. Not only have they won eight straight, 23 straight opponents have failed to top the 70-point mark and now they’re finding complementary pieces for Edey, too. It’s a dangerous combination — for Purdue’s opponents.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Boilermakers solidified their No. 1 ranking this week by sweeping the Big Ten’s two Michigan schools. They’re the only Power Five program with fewer than two losses and even with three of their last five wins coming by five or fewer points, Purdue has avoided the pitfalls others have not.

MILESTONE MOMENT

The game featured two of the conference’s most successful coaches.

Izzo and Purdue coach Matt Painter became the third set of coaches with 400 or more wins to square off in a Big Ten game, joining Gene Keady and Bob Knight and Knight and former Illinois coach Lou Henson. Painter and Izzo also tied Keady and Knight for the most combined wins by two coaches on the sideline for a Big Ten game (1,084).

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Faces Rutgers on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Purdue: Welcomes former assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry and Penn State back to Mackey Arena on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25(backslash)

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer