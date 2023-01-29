Cloudy
44.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Georgia’s Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication

By AP News
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett smiles at the crowd during a parade celebrating the Bulldog's second consecutive NCAA college football national championship, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

Georgia’s Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication

Photo Icon View Photo

DALLAS (AP) — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors.

Bennett, 25, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said.

Police said that at about 6:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors. The location given by police was a community of townhomes near downtown Dallas.

Last week, Bennett told reporters that he would be training for his pro career in Fort Worth, Texas, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Dallas.

It was unclear whether he had been released from the detention center. An attempt by The Associated Press to reach someone at the detention center was unsuccessful.

Earlier this month, Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 to win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Bennett walked on at Georgia nearly six years ago at the beginning of its growth into college football’s most dominant program.

The University of Georgia athletic department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 