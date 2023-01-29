Clear
Djokovic, Tsitsipas start Australian Open men’s final

By AP News
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece arrives on court before playing Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas has started under an open roof at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

In addition to the championship, the winner will claim the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.

For the fourth-seeded Djokovic, it’s also a chance to win his 10th Australian Open title a year after he wasn’t allowed to compete at Melbourne Park because he was not vaccinated for COVID-19. It would also be the 35-year-old Serbian player’s 22nd Grand Slam singles title, tying him with Rafael Nadal for the men’s record.

The third-seeded Tsitsipas is trying to become the first Greek player to win a Grand Slam singles title. In his only other major final, Tsitsipas won the first two sets against Djokovic but lost the match in five.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

