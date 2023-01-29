Clear
Battle scores 32, Montana St. beats Sacramento St. 72-65

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Raequan Battle’s 32 points led Montana State over Sacramento State 72-65 on Saturday.

Battle was 9-of-18 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 12 for 12 from the line for the Bobcats (15-8, 8-2 Big Sky Conference). Great Osobor scored 13 points while going 5 of 10 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Hornets (12-10, 5-4) were led by Zach Chappell, who recorded 19 points and seven rebounds. Sacramento State also got 15 points and nine rebounds from Callum McRae. In addition, Cameron Wilbon finished with 10 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Montana State hosts Northern Arizona while Sacramento State hosts Eastern Washington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

