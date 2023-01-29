Clear
38.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Johnson guides San Diego State past San Jose State 72-51

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Keshad Johnson scored 16 points and San Diego State beat San Jose State 72-51 on Saturday night.

Johnson added eight rebounds for the Aztecs (17-4, 8-1 Mountain West Conference). Matt Bradley had 14 points and Jaedon LeDee scored nine.

Robert Vaihola finished with 12 points to lead the Spartans (13-9, 4-5). Omari Moore added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Alvaro Cardenas Torre scored nine.

San Diego State took the lead with 15:20 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 33-14 at halftime.

NEXT UP

San Diego State’s next game is Tuesday against Nevada on the road. San Jose State hosts Wyoming on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 