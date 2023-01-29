Clear
Jones scores 16 as CSU Fullerton defeats Cal Poly 65-36

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Max Jones’ 16 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat Cal Poly 65-36 on Saturday.

Jones added five rebounds for the Titans (12-11, 6-5 Big West Conference). Jalen Harris scored 13 points while going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Mustangs (7-15, 1-9) were led in scoring by Brantly Stevenson, who finished with 13 points. Kobe Sanders added 11 points for Cal Poly. The loss is the ninth in a row for the Mustangs.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. CSU Fullerton hosts Long Beach State while Cal Poly travels to play UCSB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

