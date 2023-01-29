Clear
Tillis leads UC Irvine over Cal State Northridge 81-56

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Devin Tillis had 18 points to propel UC Irvine to an 81-56 victory over Cal State Northridge on Saturday night.

Tillis shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc, for the Anteaters (14-7, 7-2 Big West Conference). Dawson Baker added 12 points and Andre Henry scored 11.

The Matadors (4-18, 1-10) were led by Atin Wright with 19 points. Cam Slaymaker added 12 points. De’Sean Allen-Eikens had eight points and three steals.

NEXT UP

UC Irvine plays Thursday against UC San Diego on the road, while Cal State Northridge hosts UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

