Johnston leads UT Rio Grande Valley over Cal Baptist 64-58

By AP News

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Will Johnston scored 13 points to help UT Rio Grande Valley defeat California Baptist 64-58 on Saturday night.

Johnston was 3 of 6 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Vaqueros (11-11, 2-7 Western Athletic Conference). Justin Johnson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Daylen Williams scored nine.

Taran Armstrong led the Lancers (13-9, 5-4) with 19 points and five assists. Hunter Goodrick added 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Joe Quintana scored eight.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Sam Houston while Cal Baptist hosts Southern Utah.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

