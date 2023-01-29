Clear
50.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pullin guides UC Riverside past UC San Diego 72-65

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Zyon Pullin scored 23 points to lead UC Riverside past UC San Diego 72-65 on Saturday.

Pullin had five rebounds for the Highlanders (15-7, 8-2 Big West Conference). Lachlan Olbrich added 14 points and six boards. Flynn Cameron totaled 12 points and seven rebounds.

Francis Nwaokorie led the Tritons (8-14, 3-7) with 16 points and four assists. Bryce Pope pitched in with 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals, while Roddie Anderson III scored 14.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. UC Riverside visits Cal State Bakersfield and UC San Diego hosts UC Irvine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 