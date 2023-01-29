Clear
Tsohonis scores 21, Long Beach State defeats UC Davis 75-72

By AP News

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis scored 21 points as Long Beach State beat UC Davis 75-72 on Saturday night.

Tsohonis added six rebounds for the Beach (12-10, 6-4 Big West Conference). Lassina Traore scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field, and added 15 rebounds and three steals. Tone Hunter recorded 11 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from distance).

The Aggies (13-9, 6-4) were led in scoring by Ty Johnson, who finished with 32 points and three steals. Elijah Pepper added 28 points, four assists and four steals for UC Davis. Niko Rocak also put up four points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

