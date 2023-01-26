CSU Northridge hosts UCSD after Anderson’s 28-point game

UCSD Tritons (7-13, 2-6 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-16, 1-8 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the CSU Northridge Matadors after Roddie Anderson III scored 28 points in UCSD’s 112-110 overtime loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Matadors are 4-5 on their home court. CSU Northridge is ninth in the Big West with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens averaging 3.7.

The Tritons are 2-6 against conference opponents. UCSD is 4-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Matadors. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Bryce Pope averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Anderson is averaging 12 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 59.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Tritons: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

By The Associated Press