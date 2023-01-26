Cloudy
Armstrong’s 24 lead Cal Baptist past UT Arlington 74-66

By AP News

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Taran Armstrong scored 24 points as Cal Baptist beat UT Arlington 74-66 on Wednesday night.

Armstrong added five rebounds and seven assists for the Lancers (13-8, 5-3 Western Athletic Conference). Joe Quintana scored 17 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 9 from the line. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Kyron Gibson finished with 22 points for the Mavericks (7-15, 2-7). Shemar Wilson added 18 points, six rebounds and two steals for UT Arlington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

