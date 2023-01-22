Cloudy
36.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Jones sends Weber State to 50-48 win over Sacramento State

By AP News

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead Weber State over Sacramento State 50-48 on Saturday night.

Dyson Koehler scored 12 points with five rebounds for the Wildcats (10-10, 5-2 Big Sky Conference). Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 10.

The Hornets (11-9, 4-3) were led by Austin Patterson with 12 points and nine rebounds. Callum McRae had six points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Weber State visits Idaho while Sacramento State hosts Montana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 