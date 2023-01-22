Cloudy
36.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Allen-Eikens leads CS Northridge over CS Fullerton in OT

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 22 points as Cal State Northridge beat Cal State Fullerton 69-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Allen-Eikens also grabbed eight rebounds for the Matadors (4-16, 1-8 Big West Conference), who snapped an eight-game losing streak. Atin Wright had 18 points and three steals.

Max Jones had 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Titans (10-11, 4-5). Jalen Harris added 17 points, while Vincent Lee finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Cal State Northridge hosts UC San Diego, while Cal State Fullerton hosts UC Irvine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 