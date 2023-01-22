Cloudy
Norris sparks UC Santa Barbara past Cal St Bakersfield 76-58

By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Miles Norris scored 24 points to lead UC Santa Barbara over Cal State Bakersfield 76-58 on Saturday night.

Norris had seven rebounds for the Gauchos (16-3, 7-1 Big West Conference). Cole Anderson scored 11 points.

Cameron Smith finished with 27 points and three steals for the Roadrunners (6-13, 2-6). Antavion Collum and Kaseem Watson added 10 points apiece.

NEXT UP

UC Santa Barbara’s next game is Friday against Hawaii on the road. Cal State Bakersfield hosts UC Davis on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

