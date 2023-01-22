Cloudy
37.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mahaney scores 20 as Saint Mary’s tops Santa Clara 77-58

By AP News

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points as Saint Mary’s beat Santa Clara 77-58 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory.

Mahaney shot 8 for 15 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, for the Gaels (18-4, 7-0 West Coast Conference). Mitchell Saxen had 14 points and five rebounds. Logan Johnson scored 13.

Carlos Stewart finished with 17 points for the Broncos (16-6, 4-3). Keshawn Justice added 12 points.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 14:13 left in the first half and never looked back.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Saint Mary’s (CA) visits BYU while Santa Clara hosts Pacific.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 