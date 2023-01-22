Cloudy
Johnson propels San Diego State past Air Force 70-60

By AP News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Keshad Johnson finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead San Diego State to a 70-60 victory over Air Force on Saturday night.

Matt Bradley added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Aztecs (15-4, 6-1 Mountain West Conference). Darrion Trammell scored 12.

Jake Heidbreder led the way for the Falcons (12-8, 3-4) with 17 points and six rebounds. Ethan Taylor added 12 points and four steals. Rytis Petraitis contributed 11 points and five assists.

San Diego State took the lead with 5:08 remaining in the first half and never looked back.

NEXT UP

Up next for San Diego State is a matchup Wednesday with Utah State at home. Air Force visits San Jose State on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

