Johnson scores 21, UC Davis defeats Cal Poly 65-63

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson had 21 points, including a driving go-ahead layup with 8.7 seconds left, in UC Davis’ 65-63 win over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Johnson, whose was defended by Kobe Sanders, drove into the lane and, as a help defender came, hit the floater. Sanders took Cal Poly’s inbounds pass and raced to the other end where his layup was blocked by Christian Anigwe back into Sanders’ hands but he missed the put-back attempt and UC Davis held on.

Johnson added four steals for the Aggies (12-8, 5-3 Big West Conference). Elijah Pepper scored 14 points while shooting 3 of 9 from the field and 8 for 12 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Robby Beasley III was 3-of-8 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Brantly Stevenson led the Mustangs (7-13, 1-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Cal Poly also got 14 points and three blocks from Alimamy Koroma. In addition, Chance Hunter had 10 points. The loss was the Mustangs’ seventh in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. UC Davis visits CSU Bakersfield and Cal Poly hosts Long Beach State.

By The Associated Press