Hawaii wins 67-63 over UC Riverside

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — JoVon McClanahan scored 19 points as Hawaii beat UC Riverside 67-63 on Saturday.

McClanahan added five rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (15-5, 6-2 Big West Conference). Bernardo da Silva scored 18 points while going 7 of 9 and 4 of 9 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Noel Coleman shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Lachlan Olbrich led the way for the Highlanders (14-7, 7-2) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Zyon Pullin added 14 points for UC Riverside. Flynn Cameron also had 13 points and 14 rebounds. The Highlanders broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

