UCSD plays Long Beach State after Anderson’s 26-point showing

Long Beach State Beach (9-10, 3-4 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (7-12, 2-5 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays the Long Beach State Beach after Roddie Anderson III scored 26 points in UCSD’s 71-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Tritons are 3-5 on their home court. UCSD gives up 70.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Beach are 3-4 in Big West play. Long Beach State leads the Big West with 42.4 points per game in the paint led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tritons. Anderson is averaging 11.2 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Joel Murray is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beach. Lassina Traore is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Beach: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press