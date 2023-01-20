Clear
Idaho State wins 65-61 against Sacramento State

By AP News

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Brayden Parker scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Idaho State beat Sacramento State 65-61 on Thursday night.

Miguel Tomley and Kolby Lee added 10 points apiece for the Bengals (7-12, 4-2 Big Sky Conference).

Zach Chappell finished with 23 points for the Hornets (11-8, 4-2). Sacramento State also got 10 points from Cameron Wilbon. Akolda Mawein had nine points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Idaho State hosts Portland State while Sacramento State visits Weber State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

