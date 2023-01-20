Clear
35.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Anderson scores 26, UCSD beats Cal Poly 71-64

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Pope and Roddie Anderson III had 26 points each in UCSD’s 71-64 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday.

Anderson added five rebounds for the Tritons (7-12, 2-5 Big West Conference). Pope was 9 of 17 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Francis Nwaokorie finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points. The Tritons broke a five-game skid.

Brantly Stevenson led the Mustangs (7-12, 1-6) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two blocks. Cal Poly also got 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Trevon Taylor. Kobe Sanders also had eight points, six rebounds and seven assists. The Mustangs prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UCSD hosts Long Beach State and Cal Poly visits UC Davis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 