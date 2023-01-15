Pepper and UC Davis host UCSD

UC Davis Aggies (10-7, 3-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (6-11, 1-4 Big West)

San Diego; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays the UCSD Tritons after Elijah Pepper scored 29 points in UC Davis’ 83-79 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Tritons have gone 3-4 in home games. UCSD gives up 70.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Aggies are 3-2 in conference games. UC Davis ranks second in the Big West with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Pepper averaging 4.7.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roddie Anderson III is averaging 9.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Pepper is averaging 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press