Johnson, Saint Mary’s (Cal) defeats San Francisco 78-61

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Johnson had 24 points in Saint Mary’s (Cal)’s 78-61 victory over San Francisco on Saturday.

Johnson had seven rebounds and six assists for the Gaels (16-4, 5-0 West Coast Conference). Aidan Mahaney added 21 points while shooting 8 for 15, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc, and they also had five rebounds. Kyle Bowen recorded 14 points and was 5-of-7 shooting (4 for 6 from distance). The Gaels extended their winning streak to seven games.

Zane Meeks led the Dons (12-9, 1-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Hawthorne added 13 points for San Francisco. Tyrell Roberts also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 5:03 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Bowen led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 39-25 at the break. Saint Mary’s pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 19 points. They outscored San Francisco by three points in the final half, as Johnson led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Saint Mary’s visits Pepperdine while San Francisco hosts Pacific.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

