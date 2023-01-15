Light Rain
44.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Battin scores 18, Cal Baptist beats Grand Canyon 79-74

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Riley Battin’s 18 points helped Cal Baptist defeat Grand Canyon 79-74 on Saturday.

Battin added seven rebounds for the Lancers (11-8, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference). Tre Armstrong scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Hunter Goodrick shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 9 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Gabe McGlothan led the Antelopes (12-6, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and eight rebounds. Rayshon Harrison added 17 points for Grand Canyon. In addition, Chance McMillian had 13 points.

NEXT UP

Cal Baptist plays Tarleton State at home on Saturday, and Grand Canyon hosts Utah Tech on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 