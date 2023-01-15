Light Rain
Baker’s 11 lead UC Irvine past CSU Northridge 71-57

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dawson Baker’s 11 points helped UC Irvine defeat CSU Northridge 71-57 on Saturday night.

Baker had five rebounds for the Anteaters (12-5, 5-0 Big West Conference). Devin Tillis scored 10 points and added 11 rebounds. JC Butler recorded 10 points and went 4 of 4 from the field.

The Matadors (3-14, 0-6) were led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens, who posted 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Atin Wright added 14 points for CSU Northridge. In addition, Dearon Tucker finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. The Matadors extended their losing streak to six in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. UC Irvine hosts UCSB while CSU Northridge visits Hawaii.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

