Long Beach State wins 77-58 over Cal Poly

By AP News

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — AJ George scored 15 points as Long Beach State beat Cal Poly 77-58 on Thursday.

George had three steals for the Beach (8-9, 2-3 Big West Conference). Lassina Traore scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Aboubacar Traore went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Mustangs (7-10, 1-4) were led by Trevon Taylor, who posted 13 points, six rebounds and four steals. Cal Poly also got eight points from Nick Fleming. In addition, Kobe Sanders had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

