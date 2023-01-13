No. 7 UCLA dominates Utah, 68-49, in 12th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyger Campbell scored 17 points, Adem Bona added 15, and No. 7 UCLA rolled past Utah 68-49 on Thursday night for the Bruins’ 12th consecutive victory.

UCLA (15-2, 6-0 Pac-12) is on its longest winning streak since opening the 2016-17 season with 13 straight wins. The Bruins are 10-0 at home this season.

Bona scored five points in the second half when the Bruins ran away. They opened with a 15-6 run to extend their lead to 46-28. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored his first points of the game in that span. He tied his season high with 12 rebounds.

Campbell contributed during an 8-0 spurt that produced a 62-38 lead.

Rollie Worster led the Utes (12-5, 5-2) with 12 points off the bench. Four players average in double figures but they were all held to single digits, including leading scorer Branden Carlson. He finished with four — well under his average of 15.7.

The Bruins missed their first four shots of the game, then went on a tear. They reeled off 11 straight points to lead 11-4. Bona scored six in a row, capped by the first of his three dunks in the half. He grabbed eight rebounds.

Bona and Campbell later combined to score 15 straight points for the Bruins. Bona dunked two-handed and on UCLA’s next possession the freshman grabbed an offensive rebound and fired to Campbell, who hit a 3-pointer. Campbell hit another 3 and Dylan Andrews added one as well to help the Bruins lead 31-22 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: The Utes lost their first Pac-12 road game of the season. They came in having won three of four and were tied for second in the league. But they struggled to hold onto the ball with 16 turnovers that UCLA converted into 19 points.

UCLA: The Bruins keep winning ahead of their road trip to the Arizona schools next week. They face a stiff test at No. 9 Arizona, likely the last ranked team they’ll play in the regular season.

UP NEXT

Utah: Visits Southern California on Saturday.

UCLA: Hosts Colorado on Saturday to conclude a three-game homestand.

