Beasley puts up 23 in UC Davis’ win over CSU Northridge

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 23 points in UC Davis’ 62-54 win against CSU Northridge on Wednesday.

Beasley made five 3-pointers for the Aggies (9-7, 2-2 Big West Conference). Elijah Pepper scored 20 points and added nine rebounds and three steals.

The Matadors (3-13, 0-5) were led by Dionte Bostick, who recorded 18 points, four assists and three steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. UC Davis hosts CSU Fullerton while CSU Northridge hosts UC Irvine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.