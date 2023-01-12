Cloudy
50.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Beasley puts up 23 in UC Davis’ win over CSU Northridge

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 23 points in UC Davis’ 62-54 win against CSU Northridge on Wednesday.

Beasley made five 3-pointers for the Aggies (9-7, 2-2 Big West Conference). Elijah Pepper scored 20 points and added nine rebounds and three steals.

The Matadors (3-13, 0-5) were led by Dionte Bostick, who recorded 18 points, four assists and three steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. UC Davis hosts CSU Fullerton while CSU Northridge hosts UC Irvine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Weather Alert