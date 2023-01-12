Cloudy
Hartwell scores 30, UC Riverside downs UCSD 74-68

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jamal Hartwell’s 30 points led UC Riverside over UCSD 74-68 on Wednesday.

Hartwell was 8 of 12 shooting, including 6 for 8 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Highlanders (11-6, 4-1 Big West Conference). Lachlan Olbrich scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds. Kyle Owens finished with 10 points.

The Tritons (6-10, 1-3) were led in scoring by Francis Nwaokorie, who finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Roddie Anderson III added 14 points and six rebounds for UCSD. Bryce Pope also put up 13 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. UC Riverside visits UCSB; UCSD visits CSU Bakersfield.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

