No. 7 Utah’s Cameron Rising returning for another season

By AP News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah quarterback Cameron Rising is returning after considering a jump to the NFL.

The school announced Monday that Rising will be back as a sixth-year senior in 2023 after leading the Utes to consecutive Pac-12 titles.

Rising was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien and Maxwell awards after throwing for 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions. The Ventura, California, native was named MVP of the Pac-12 Championship game after leading the Utes to a 47-24 win that knocked USC out of the College Football Playoff.

Utah played in the Rose Bowl the past two seasons, falling short in both after Rising went down with injuries. He suffered a left leg injury and had to leave in the third quarter of this year’s game, which the Utes lost 35-21 to Penn State.

Rising’s return adds to a strong list of Pac-12 quarterbacks who will be back in 2023, including Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington State’s Michael Penix Jr. Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei also transferred to Oregon State.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

