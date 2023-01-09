Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout View Photo

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm pulled off a stunner to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions after trailing by seven shots. Equally shocking was the collapse by Collin Morikawa that made it all possible. Rahm ran off three birdies and an eagle in a four-hole stretch and shot 63. Morikawa went 67 holes without a bogey to start the tournament at Kapalua. He then made three in a row. Morikawa tied a PGA Tour record for losing the largest 54-hole lead. He led by six going into the final round. Rahm has won three of his last five starts worldwide.

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer