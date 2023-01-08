Light Rain
52.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Davis’ 20 lead UC Irvine past Long Beach State 87-70

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — DJ Davis scored 20 points as UC Irvine beat Long Beach State 87-70 on Saturday night.

Davis was 7-of-18 shooting (5 for 10 from distance) for the Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West). Dawson Baker scored 16 points, shooting 7 for 15, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Bent Leuchten shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Lassina Traore led the way for the Beach (7-9, 1-3) with 22 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Aboubacar Traore added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Long Beach State. Amari Stroud also had eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. UC Irvine hosts CSU Fullerton while Long Beach State hosts Cal Poly.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 