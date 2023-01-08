Cloudy
Venters propels Eastern Washington past Sac State 78-75

By AP News

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Steele Venters scored 25 points and buried a 3-pointer with two seconds left to lift Eastern Washington over Sacramento State 78-75 on Saturday night.

Venters was 9-of-12 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) for the Eagles (10-7, 4-0 Big Sky Conference). Tyreese Davis pitched in with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Casey Jones added 11 points. Eastern Washington blew all of a 49-28 halftime lead before picking up their sixth straight win.

Zach Chappell finished with 23 points, four assists and two steals to pace the Hornets (9-7, 2-1). Austin Patterson added 13 points and four steals, while Hunter Marks scored 10.

NEXT UP

Eastern Washington next plays Saturday against Idaho at home, and Sacramento State will host Northern Colorado on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

