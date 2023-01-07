Cloudy
Davidson scores 15 as Nevada knocks off San Jose State 67-40

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Davidson scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Nevada past San Jose State 67-40 on Saturday.

Davidson added nine rebounds for the Wolf Pack (14-3, 4-0 Mountain West). Jarod Lucas was 4 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 12 points. Kenan Blackshear recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 11 from the field. The Wolf Pack extended their winning streak to six games.

Omari Moore led the Spartans (11-6, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. San Jose State also got seven points and two steals from Garrett Anderson.

Nevada took the lead with 5:38 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 32-15 at halftime, with Davidson racking up eight points. Nevada outscored San Jose State in the second half by 10 points, with Blackshear scoring a team-high eight points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

