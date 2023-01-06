Cloudy
Leaupepe leads Loyola Marymount over BYU 64-59

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keli Leaupepe scored 15 points to lead Loyola Marymount to a 64-59 victory over BYU on Thursday night.

Leaupepe hit 5 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer for the Lions (12-5, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Cam Shelton pitched in with 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Alex Merkviladze scored 12 with six boards.

Gideon George and Fousseyni Traore scored 13 apiece to lead the Cougars (12-6, 2-1). Dallin Hall scored 10.

Leaupepe scored nine points in the second half to help LMU pull away from a 33-all tie at intermission.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

